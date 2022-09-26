Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,

September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:

Briarwood Circle

Oakwood Lane

Seminole Road

Chickasaw Drive

Bramblewood Drive

Hickory Lane

Pine Knoll Drive

Services will be restored as quickly as possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter