Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,
September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:
Briarwood Circle
Oakwood Lane
Seminole Road
Chickasaw Drive
Bramblewood Drive
Hickory Lane
Pine Knoll Drive
Services will be restored as quickly as possible.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter