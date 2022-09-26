Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance

Ansley Perkins,

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,
September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:

Briarwood Circle
Oakwood Lane
Seminole Road
Chickasaw Drive
Bramblewood Drive
Hickory Lane
Pine Knoll Drive

Services will be restored as quickly as possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter 

Categories: Local News

This content provided by:

Related