Columbus locals celebrate ‘Dr. Seuss Day’

March 2nd is known as Dr. Seuss' birthday.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – March 2nd is known as Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Dr. Seuss is a well-known children’s author who wrote popular books such as Oh the Places You’ll Go, Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, and many more.

Midge Maloney is a children’s book author and shares a birthday with Dr. Seuss.

She decided to spend her birthday sharing books with children in Columbus.

Maloney says that it is vital for children to learn to read at a young age.

“That is one of the most important things in the world,” Maloney said. “These kids have got to learn how to read. It’s the way he Rhymes things, and they’re so catchy, and for the kids to catch on to how he’s doing it, because it’s easy to read, fun to read, that sort of thing.”

Dr Seuss lived from 1904- 1991.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X