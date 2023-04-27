Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce held annual education awards

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County students were honored for their achievements in the classroom.

The Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce held its annual education awards program Thursday morning.

Students from each school with the highest GPA in high school were recognized.

Corporate scholarships were also given to students.

One outstanding senior was also recognized by the schools.

Lisa Veazey, Catina Ross, and Hope Friesen were awarded Educators of the Year for elementary, middle, and high schools.

