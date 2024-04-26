Columbus-Lowndes County Airport celebrates 71 years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes County Airport kicked off its weekend-long anniversary celebration.

A “Youth Program” was held for kids from across the county Friday morning.

They heard from Mayor Keith Gaskin and leaders from the fire and police departments.

Students were also told about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

This weekend’s celebration is to remember Lt. Col. Alva Temple, a Tuskegee Airman from Columbus.

Saturday, flights will be given to those who registered for the Legacy Flight Academy.

A baseball and softball tournament will be on Sunday.

This is the 71st year the airport has been opened.

