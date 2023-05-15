Columbus-Lowndes County Airport receives grants for improvements

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another project was completed at the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.

The taxiway pavement project repaired parts of the runway.

This will allow planes a smoother takeoff and landing.

The $548,000 improvement was paid for through grants from the FAA and the state department of transportation.

County leaders said this will have a big impact on the airport’s business.

“The taxiway is absolutely beautiful and it looks great. It’s something Columbus and the county can be very proud of with the airport and what they’ve done. We’re really proud of that particular piece. It was $500,000 and some odd dollars to repave it. They did an excellent job and it will be a big benefit to the people that use that airport,” said Trip Hairston, Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President.

Another grant is expected to cover the additional costs.

