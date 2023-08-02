Columbus, Lowndes County communities step up to take down crime

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting near Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday left four injured, and sources said they’re not cooperating with the police.

In this case, and so many others, it’s up to the community to fill in the gaps of what really happened.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the community is stepping up to take down crime.

“The community’s doing their part. I’m very pleased with the help we’ve gotten thus far from nurses, from people who live in that area who had Ring door cams. They’ve helped us tremendously. People are calling us, ‘Hey, I got this. I saw this. I’m not sure if it’s anything but I did hear this.’ Every little bit helps. Our offices are being flooded and I appreciate that. I thank ’em. And their identity is not gonna be revealed,” said Daughtry.

Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department also serves as president of the Community Benefit Committee.

She said people talk when law enforcement listens.

“It’s very important that our deputies and other officers know the people that live in the community. Community relations is one of the most important things that a department can have…If you’re on a good rapport with the people in your community, they’ll talk to you and they’ll let you know what’s happening,” said Sanders.

She has years of experience forging and fostering relationships within the Columbus, Lowndes County community.

Lieutenant Sanders said creating and being involved in your neighborhood watch could actually help prevent crime before it happens.

“Neighborhood watch really helps communities build communities. Research shows that 16% of crime is reduced when neighborhoods have neighborhood watch in their communities,” said Sanders.

She said taxpayers are also tired of being victims.

“People are fed up. People are sick and tired of going to work, working hard every day, and becoming victims. So they are reaching out to law enforcement to let us know what’s going on in their community. One thing, we can’t be everywhere all the time, we need the community to help us communicate and to help solve these crimes. We have to have our community to help us,” said Sanders.

