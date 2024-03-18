Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society celebrates St. Patrick’s day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – March 17 is known as St. Patrick’s Day. Some celebrate with food, music, and drinking, but the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society celebrates with a party to help raise money for their animals.

They partnered with Zachary’s in Columbus to put on the event and 5th Street was flooded with people, pets, and a whole lot of green.

This is the humane society’s 6th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, and it is their largest event of the year.

“All the funds go to our second chance fund,” said Columbus- Lowndes Humane Society Outreach Coordinator Brandi Johnson. “That helps us do heartworm treatments on dogs, take any to the vet that have any kind of injuries or health issues, and it also helps cover some unforeseen cost that might come our way. We love our community, and we want to give back as much as possible but we can’t do it alone. We need all the help that we can get to ensure the overall well-being of all the animals in Lowndes County.”

“Hopefully it teaches some of the younger people that they’ve got great hearts, but help them realize that you can enjoy yourself, have a good time doing something for someone or something without expecting anything in return,” said Zachary’s General Manager Dow Ford.

Zachary’s General Manager Dow Ford says the goal is to raise 50 thousand dollars for the humane society through the event.

