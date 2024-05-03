Scattered rain and storms for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an enjoyable past few days, unsettled weather and rain chances creep their way back into the forecast for this weekend and heading into next week.

FRIDAY: Today will be mostly cloudy with the possibility for some showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain totals look to be around a quarter of an inch during the day and night with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm though as we will reach the middle 80s by the afternoon then cool into the mid 60s overnight.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow looks to be a bit clearer than today. There is still a chance of showers, but not everyone will see or feel it. Most showers are remaining isolated for Saturday, and we may even see some sun peak through at times. We will warm into the middle 80s again tomorrow and cool into the mid 60s again overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunday has the higher chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with temps holding in the mid 80s. Next week, we will see a warming trend with highs in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s by midweek.