Unsettled going into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers start up across Mississippi tonight and the chance for rain continues for the next several days. Temperatures take a slight drop Friday before heating back up next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder stay possible overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: We still expect some dry time during the day, but confidence is a little higher in periods of steady to heavy rain as well. Looking at a time most likely for late morning through the evening, but specific timing is still uncertain, so stay tuned as we update the forecast! Temperatures will be a bit cooler, upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday’s rain coverage still looks to stay isolated much of the day, allowing highs to inch back into the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are a bit more likely Sunday. Sunday highs continue in the low to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The focus will shift toward building heat & humidity levels into mid-week. We’re likely to have our first official 90 degree day Wednesday, and there’s concern of growing storm potential Wed-Fri across the Mid-South as well.