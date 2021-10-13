Columbus Main Street announces Clydesdale’s coming for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clydesdales are coming back to the Columbus Christmas parade.

Columbus Main Street made the announcement this week.

The show horses will help the city celebrate 200 years in the Bicentennial Christmas Parade. The Clydesdales were a part of the parade in 2013 and made a special downtown appearance in 2018.

This year’s parade will be Sunday, December 5th at 3 pm.

Individuals, groups, and community organizations who want to participate can get applications beginning Friday. They’re available online on the Columbus Main Street website or by calling the office.