Growing green: MUW unveils edible plant trail

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is known for many things, but you probably don’t know about the food that grows on its campus.

MUW had a grand opening for its edible plant trail.

The school currently has 25 edible plants on campus and they hope to add more in the future.

The school hoped to teach those who took the tour a little something about the uses of the plants that grow on their campus.

But they also hoped that their students would learn a little something too, with a few non-biology major students giving presentations about different plants that the school grows.

Participants also could try a few different plants such as violet leaves, spiderwart, green briar, and pecans.

