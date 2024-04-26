Amory police look for third person in connection with shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police have two people in custody, and they’re looking for a third in connection with a shooting earlier on Friday.

Kerina Lashay Harris is being described as a person of interest in a shooting in the area of M Avenue.

One person was injured and taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where they are listed as stable.

Harris is from Amory.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

She is believed to be armed.

Amory police have not released the names of the other two persons of interest or the shooting victim.

If you know where Kerina Lashay Harris is, or if you have information on this shooting, call the Amory Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

