COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Columbus is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer and throwing paint on her.

Terry Jones is charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says after Jones threw paint on the woman, he threatened to set her on fire.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Bond has not been set for Jones.