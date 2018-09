AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is arrested in Amory on a gun charge.

22 year-old Jason Dickerson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Amory police accuse Dickerson of confronting a person at a local factory and then pulling out a gun.

Investigators say when officers spotted the vehicle Dickerson was in, he got rid of a bag on the side of the road.

The bag was found with a weapon inside.

Dickerson’s bond was set at $3,000.

He is out on bond.