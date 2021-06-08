A mother and her children jump to safety in a kidnapping investigation that spans across north Mississippi.

Now, 45-year-old Charles Fisher Jr., of Columbus, is charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of domestic aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the victim and her two children were forced into a vehicle, in the Vardaman area, by Fisher and driven to Lowndes County.

The car they were in slowed down to pass a Lowndes County deputy on an unrelated traffic stop and that’s when the mother and one of the kids jumped from the vehicle to safety.

Investigators say a short time later Fisher threw another child out of the car and drove off.

The deputy gave care to the victims.

Late last week, Lowndes County deputies chased Fisher for 12 miles in southern Lowndes County before arresting him.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Fisher will be charged with felony fleeing in Lowndes County.

Fisher was released on a 250 thousand dollar bond.