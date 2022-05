Columbus man gets 18 years in prison for January 2020 shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 18 years in prison.

Terrius Armistad pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and burglary.

An armed robbery charge was retired in the case.

Armistad shot a man in January 2020 on 20th Street North in Columbus.

At the time, investigators told WCBI the shooting stemmed from an argument over money.