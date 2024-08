COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for First Degree Murder.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted Traylen Colvin.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Jarion Griffin in August 2023.

Columbus police say officers were called to 11th Avenue South and 911 operators heard gunshots during the call.

Colvin later turned himself in.

No trial date has been set.