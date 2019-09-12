Columbus man injured in motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was injured in an early morning motorcycle accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gardner Boulevard and Morgan Avenue about 7:20.

Columbus police said Richard Brantley was heading south on his motorcycle on Gardner, when a northbound car turned onto Morgan. That’s when the collision occurred.

Brantley was thrown from the bike, and taken to Baptist Golden Triangle. He was later air lifted to Tupelo.

We are told the cyclist is also a reserve Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.