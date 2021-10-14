Columbus man out on parole arrested after domestic altercation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man out on parole was arrested Thursday after he allegedly knocked his girlfriend to the ground and fled into the woods behind an East Columbus shopping center.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says his officers were called to the scene in the 900 block of Alabama street just after 11 AM.

Investigators say that is where Christopher Tedford got into a fight with his girlfriend. Chief Shelton says they found her lying on the ground when they arrived and she was treated at the scene.

CPD tells us Tedford took off in his car but crashed into a dumpster and ran off into the woods. Chief Shelton says they likely would have been searching for him all day if he hadn’t been wearing an ankle monitor.

“We were able to locate the vehicle behind the store. Yes. And then we were able to track down the suspect,” said Chief Shelton. “We did find out that the suspect had on like an ankle monitor, which means that he was it because the MDOC we call him DLC, they were able to locate him with the GPS on his ankle bracelet, and thus we locate him at the Marvin’s store.”

Chief Shelton says Tedford likely faces charges of domestic violence and violating parole…and says others could be added as they continue the investigation.