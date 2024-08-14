Columbus man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to prison
Columbus man pleads guilty to murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend more than three decades in prison for murder.
Kingduron Pyles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Lowndes County Circuit Court earlier this week.
He was ordered to serve 35 years in prison and five years probation after he is released.
Pyles killed 23-year-old Shad Reese in November 2021 on 10th Avenue North in Columbus.
Law enforcement later caught up with Pyles in Wyoming where he was arrested.