Columbus man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend more than three decades in prison for murder.

Kingduron Pyles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Lowndes County Circuit Court earlier this week.

He was ordered to serve 35 years in prison and five years probation after he is released.

Pyles killed 23-year-old Shad Reese in November 2021 on 10th Avenue North in Columbus.

Law enforcement later caught up with Pyles in Wyoming where he was arrested.