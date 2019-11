COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was sentenced in a deadly shooting case.

Johnathan Lee Majors pled pleaded guilty to murder. He was ordered to serve 20 years in prison.

Michael Garth, of Starkville, was shot and killed at a motel on December 22, 2017.

Majors was found at an abandoned house a little over three weeks later.

He was originally indicted on a first-degree murder charge.