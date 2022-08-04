Columbus Mayor and Fire Department inspecting the city hall roof

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being the mayor of a town comes with a lot of responsibilities.

Thursday, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took his job to new heights.

With the help of the Columbus Fire Department, he used a fire engine to take pictures of the roof, downspouts, and gutters.

The pictures are needed for a Mississippi Department of Archives and History grant application.

If approved for the money, the cash would be used for various improvements to city hall.