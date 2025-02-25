Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin seeking Councilman for Ward 1

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Back in September 2024, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin announced he will not be seeking re-election for a second term. Instead, he is seeking Councilman for Ward 1.

But as the fight continues to keep the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science on the Mississippi University for Women campus, Gaskin said he will still support keeping the school in Columbus no matter what position he is in.

He said in his opinion, the city is the cradle of education in Mississippi as it is home to the first institution of higher education for women in America, the home to Franklin Academy – the first public school in the state, the Governor’s school, and EMCC has a branch in the town.

Gaskin says it would be hard to silence him on issues he is passionate about, and he still wants to stay involved in the city.

He said the reason he is not seeking re-election as mayor is so he can spend more time with his grandchildren.

“When my own kids were growing up, I traveled a lot. And so I was looking back on the things that I missed out on. And if you’re going to be a good mayor, it really is 24/7, 365. So as much as I love being mayor and it’s an honor to serve, you know, you got to think of your family. And hopefully, if I’m elected to the city council, that’s a part-time job. And so I’ll be able to do the things I’m passionate about here, and at home,” said Gaskin.

Also running for Ward 1 is Councilwoman Ethel Stewart, a retired truck driver and Army veteran Tommie Smith.

Party Primary Election Day is April 1.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.