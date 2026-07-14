Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones releases statement regarding Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s absence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones released a statement regarding Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s absence.

According to a press release from the Mayor’s office, Daughtry is out on medical leave, and he will be notifying the City of Columbus that he has accepted an offer to become the Chief of Police for the Yazoo City Police Department.

Assistant Chief Garland Ward has been in charge while Daughtry has been out.

According to the release, Mayor Jones will be asking the Columbus City Council to appoint Ward as the interim police chief at the next meeting.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for July 21.

It is unknown at this time if the issue of his resignation will be taken up at an earlier date.

The Mayor’s office did congratulate Daughtry on his new role.

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

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