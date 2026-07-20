Columbus Municipal School District holds annual convocation at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is working to get the new school year off to a good start.

The District held its annual convocation this morning at Columbus High School.

Administration and staff from all of the schools, along with community leaders and even a few students, were on hand to celebrate the start of the new school year.

Superintendent Craig Chapman discussed his expectations of excellence for the teachers, students, and the district in the coming year.

“We want everyone to come in with the attitude of wanting to see our school succeed, so those expectations are something we want to start off just letting people know. We want to make sure we unite and support one another throughout this entire process, because we know this is not going to be one person making this district the best it can possibly be. It’s going to take a united front from everyone,” said Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent.

Students in Columbus head back to class on Thursday.

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