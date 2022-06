Columbus Municipal School District hosting Summer Feeding Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out, but cafeteria crews with the Columbus Municipal School District are staying busy.

The District is continuing its Summer Feeding Program.

Cafeterias at all of Columbus’s schools are serving breakfast and lunch to all kids 18 and under.

The program continues through July twenty-second.

The district has been doing this for several years now, even during the Summers of the pandemic.