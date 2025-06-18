Columbus Municipal School District in search of new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is once again searching for a new superintendent.

The Mississippi School Boards Association is accepting applications through June 27.

At today’s special-called meeting, school board members said they’re looking for a leader who can bring stability and raise student achievement, after a stretch marked by high turnover in the classroom and administration.

With the first day of school just over a month away, several key central office positions remain vacant, and board members say the next superintendent must be ready to face major challenges from day one.

