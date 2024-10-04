Columbus Municipal School receives “A” rating

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students, teachers and school district leaders are still celebrating an exciting achievement for Fairview Elementary School in Columbus.

For the first time since the department of education has assigned grades to measure success, Fairview scored an “A” rating, and it’s the first school in the district to do it.

The principal and teachers at the school said they had a very special formula for reaching this major milestone.

“Culture. School culture. We decided that we wanted to create a school that everyone loved. So the atmosphere is happy and welcoming and inviting. And students come to school. We also have the highest student attendance and teacher attendance in the district,” said Fairview Elementary Principal, Monte Johnson.

“I’ve seen us go through the struggle and the trenched of being a “D” for many years. And the administration has changed throughout the years, but this has been our golden year,” said Fairview elementary school teacher, Britnee Anthony.

Last month, the school held a formal celebration at the Trotter Convention Center that included teachers, students, family members and stakeholders who help throughout the year.

