Columbus murder suspect, Jatavis Williams, denied bond on Friday

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A Columbus murder suspect is denied bond after a judge declares him a “danger to the community.”

In a hearing today, Municipal Court Judge Rhonda Hayes-Ellis denied bond for 21-year-old Jatavis Deonte Williams.

Police charged Williams in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Tarcari Walker on November 9th.

Williams is also facing 2 counts of aggravated assault from an October 28th incident.

Williams asked for a preliminary hearing today and also chose to hire his own attorney.

Right now, that hearing is scheduled for November 26th at 1:30 p.m.