Columbus MUW holds fair to bring mental health awareness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When it comes to the health of its students, Mississippi University for Women is making overall wellness a priority.

Today, on October 14, the focus was on mental wellness.

Organizers of The W’s annual Mental Health Fair want to make sure students, faculty, and staff know about all of the mental health resources available to them, not only on campus, but also in the surrounding community.

They said each time they’ve held the event, they discover more issues that need to be and can be addressed.

They also said taking care of your mental health is as important as looking after your physical well-being.

“I mean, everyone deals with mental health issues in one way or another, whether it’s loneliness, whether it’s family issues, relational issues. It can be all kinds of different things that cause us to have problems – test anxiety, social anxiety, things like that. So, I think we all deal with anxiety at times and depression at times. We just don’t want it to get to the point that it really takes over our lives,” said Kimberly McCarty Davis of the MUW Counseling Center.

This is the fifth year MUW has hosted the Mental Health Fair.

