Columbus native chosen as 14th president of Jackson State University

COLUMBUS/JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus native is the 14th President of Jackson State University.

Mississippi Today reports that the Board of Trustees of The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning named Dr. Denise Jones Gregory to the permanent role on Thursday, April 16.

Jones Gregory has been serving as Interim President since May of 2025.

Former President Marcus Thompson abruptly resigned earlier that month.

The IHL and AGB Search Consultants conducted a nationwide search for the job.

In December, the IHL waived part of a policy that prevents an interim president from applying for the permanent position.

Jones Gregory was among 79 applicants.

Denise Jones Gregory is a 1990 graduate of Lee High School in Columbus. She earned her Bachelor’s at JSU and her Doctorate from Georgia Tech.

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