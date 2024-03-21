Columbus nightclub shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police arrest the suspect in connection to a shooting inside a northside nightclub.

Daryl Hill was arrested at a home on the 1300 block of 20th Street North. He is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Officers were called to Club Ada, in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue North, early Sunday morning.

Witnesses told the patrolmen that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

Chief Joseph Daughtry believes the victim could be an innocent bystander.

Hill is in the Lowndes County Detention Center.