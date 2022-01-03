Columbus organizations team up to help folks keep warm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition and Columbus Community outreach are making sure folks have a warm place to sleep.

As temperatures drop, the organizations plan to partner with the Red Roof Inn to rent hotel rooms to the homeless population.

“We don’t want any of our citizens to freeze or you know be without their needs right now . The Community Outreach and the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition have partnered to put the ones that are in need of assistance in a hotel due to covid-19. We won’t have a warming shelter this time around because covid-19 is still very high in numbers in our area. We have just decided to partner and put our citizens in a hotel,”

Glenda Buckhalter said.

Contact the Columbus Community outreach if your in need of assistance.