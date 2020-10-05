Columbus pastor at a loss for words after fire destroys church

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Pastor Gary Shelton said he was home sleeping when he got the call that his church was involved in a serious fire.

Shelton said Sunday was their first gathering in the sanctuary because of COVID19.

And during this tragedy, Shelton said he is just happy no one was hurt.

“No one was hurt. The building is a total write off,” said Shelton. “It may be the church meetinghouse but it’s not the church. We are a small congregation, but the congregation, the people, they are the church.”

Martin Andrews, Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief said it took a few hours to get this fire under control.

“It took about an hour, hour and a half to get it under control but about four hours total,” said Andrews.

Andrews said this fire could’ve been worse.

“It’s by the grace of God that it didn’t spread because it has such a big jump on us,” said Andrews. “Firefighters worked and worked hard they did a great job we are very proud of them.”

Pastor Shelton said this church was a special place for many in the area.

“The fellowship among the people here has been sweet,” said Shelton. “No problems between the people, no divisions, no bitterness, no sadness. Its been, the past decade that I’ve been blessed to be here it’s been a wonderful experience.”