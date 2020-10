Police Chief Fred Shelton says the gunfire happened on Forrest Boulevard around 9 p.m.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the gunfire happened on Forrest Boulevard around 9 p.m.

The victim received treatment at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle.

Officers are looking for at least one suspect.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.