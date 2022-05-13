Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting.

The gunfire happened in the 1500 block of 22nd Street North at about 2 a.m.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says shots were fired at a home.

No one was injured and no one has been arrested.

Shelton hopes a CPD camera posted near the crime scene will help find the gunman.

There are now six cameras in operation throughout the city.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 tips app.