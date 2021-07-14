Columbus Police are searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are releasing new information about a June armed robbery of a convenience store.

Today, CPD released a picture of the suspect taken during the crime on June 19th. This image was taken from a store surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a Black man about 6 feet tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue hoodie, a ball cap, and a mask. He was also wearing black Adidas pants with stripes on the side, and he was carrying a red and black backpack.

On the afternoon of June 19th, the suspect went into the B-Quik store on 31st Avenue North, showed a handgun, and took an unknown amount of money.

He ran west on 31st Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.