Columbus Police arrest one teen, seek another for questioning in 67-year-old man’s murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Thursday morning in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old man.

Investigators say 16-year-old Korey Harris is charged with capital murder in the death of Eddie Gandy.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North just after 8 Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says they found Gandy dead during a welfare check as well as signs that one or more people had broken into the home.

CPD Cpt. Rick Jones says they are also looking for 16-year-old Keylon Stubbs, a person of interest wanted for questioning by police. “We want to talk to him. We ask him to turn himself in now,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Mothers and fathers need to be aware of what the children are doing where they’re at, what’s going on in their life and need to intervene with them if they’re hanging around with the background. They need to step in, because we have, again, that’s not even it’s not only Columbus Miss nationwide now we have too much tragedy with gun violence and youth.”

