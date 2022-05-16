Columbus Police ask for help from the community after Friday murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the man killed in a Friday afternoon shooting.

And Now the Columbus Police Department is asking for the community to help find the suspect.

23-year-old Amarcus McMillian was shot and killed Friday in an apartment on Waterworks Road in Columbus.

A second person was injured in that shooting.

So far, Columbus Police have no suspects in that homicide.

And Police Chief Fred Shelton says they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

“Currently we do not and we are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and victims that are involved so we don’t have anything new to report at this time,” said Chief Shelton.

Just last week, Amarcus McMillian had been indicted on 3 charges of Aggravated Assault for his alleged role in a running gunfight on 7th Street South in Columbus last May.

But investigators aren’t sure at this time if his death is tied to that case.

“We are too early into the investigation to put that together and as well as motive or whatever but all of that is being taken into the investigation and we are looking into that as well,” said Chief Shelton.

Chief Shelton says it’s often smaller arguments that lead to something more severe.

He asks the community to tell them, so they can get a handle on it before it leads to something deadly.

“These things just don’t happen there is some type of argument or altercation before gunfire goes into it and you might have people loud shouting hollering and screaming “he got a gun” or “he’s going to hit me” I want people to pick up the phone and you don’t necessarily have to leave your name. give us the information and let us respond and we are trained to handle situations like that whether it be gunfire or not,” said Shelton.

Shelton says if residents want the city to be safer, it’s going to take everyone banding together to stop the violence.

“We do need the information if you see something you gotta tell someone if you see someone running away from the scene or you see a car leave the scene. You don’t have to give us your name just give us the information and let us figure it out,” said Shelton.

If you have any information on this case call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.