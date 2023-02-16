Columbus police ask MBI to help search for missing girl

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Help from state investigators could find a missing Columbus girl.

15-year-old Tralasha Jones was last seen walking on 6th Avenue North in Columbus, Friday, February 10.

She did not show up for class at Columbus Middle School.

Columbus police have asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case.

When last seen, Tralasha was wearing khakis, her school uniform shirt, and a black bubble coat.

If you know where Tralasha Jones might be call, Columbus Police at (662) 244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at (800) 530-7151.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter