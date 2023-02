COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police need your help to find a missing man.

45-year-old Bobby E. Knight was last seen about 10:00 AM Saturday.

He was wearing a black shirt, black hat, and khaki pants.

Knight was driving a 2009 Red Toyota Camry with license plate LTG 7616

He was on his way to see friends and never arrived.

If you know where Bobby Knight is call Columbus Police at 662-244-3500 or 911