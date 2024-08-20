Columbus Police asking for the public’s help to find suspected shooter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are asking for your help to help them find a shooting suspect.

Jerome Abrams, also known as “Slap-Nutt”,

is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Abrams is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 5 o’clock Sunday morning in the 700 block of 17th Street North.

Police say a physical disturbance led to shots being fired.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was treated and released at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Police believe Abrams was the shooter.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call Columbus Police at 662-244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.