Columbus Police asks community to help support a city employee

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is rallying behind a city employee and his family, who lost everything in a fire, and they’re asking the community to help.

A fire earlier this week destroyed the home of Animal Control Officer Donnie Grey.

Grey, his wife, and two children were able to safely escape the blaze but had only the clothes on their backs.

All of their belongings were lost in the fire.

Grey’s co-workers in Animal Control and the Columbus Police Department are collecting clothing, hygiene items, home goods, and other necessities for the Greys.

They have also established a relief fund for monetary donations.

The Greys did not have home insurance, and the home was a total loss.

Grey’s Supervisor at Animal Control is asking the community to come together to help a man who has done a lot to help his community.

“This is a man who created a free shelter program for animals, and now he, himself is without shelter. So, collectively as a community, I hope that we can all come together and show him the love and support that he’s shown us over the last 5 years,” said Dana McDonald, Supervisor of the City of Columbus Animal Control.

For those wanting to make monetary donations, a Grey Family Relief Fund has been established at the Bank of Vernon, which has branches in Columbus and Caledonia.

Clothing and household donations can be dropped off at the City of Columbus Animal Control Office.

For More Information Call: Dana McDonald, 662-244-3500 ext. 4509

Immediate Needs: Personal Care Items:

Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant for men and women

Laundry Detergent

Basic Household Necessities

Clothing Needs:

Adults

Men’s Shirts: 3X

Shirts: 3X Pants: 42×32

Joggers: 2X

Shoes: Size 13

Women’s Shirts 5X

Shirts 5X Leggings: 2X

Shoes: Size 10

Children

Jeans: Size 14 Husky

Joggers: Kids 2X

Shoes: Men’s Size 7.5

Shirt: Men’s Medium

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.