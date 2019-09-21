Columbus Police Department Career Day Preview

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police officer Allen Ellis has been patrolling and protecting the city for the last three years.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to the kids and try to lead them in the right direction,” said Ellis.

During his day shift, he patrols the east side and responds to calls coming over the radio for things like accidents or maybe even an activated house alarm. He says being a law enforcement officer takes passion.

“It has to be in your heart to do it. It has to be,” said Ellis.

And CPD is looking for new dedicated, selfless public servants who want to join the ranks.

“We need officers who are a good help. We need people with good minds, operate with the community,” said Ellis.

Community members who are interested in becoming a police officer can go to their career day on October 5th.

” My favorite part of the day would be just people coming out and actually interested in becoming an officer and want to know what we do that’s, I think that’s the fun part about it,” said Ellis.

The day includes touring the facility, a shuttle trip to the firing range, equipment presentations, and more.

” The more officers we have, the more better we are,” said Ellis.

The career day will start at 9 a.m. at the Columbus Police Department.