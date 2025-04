Columbus Police Department hosts Crawfish boil

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the perfect time of year for a crawfish boil, and that’s what some Columbus employees received on April 17.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, along with a little help, cooked up the mudbugs, using his New Orleans roots for inspiration.

Police officers, public works, and Columbus Light and Water employees, among others, were gobbling up the crawfish.

Daughtry even gave some helpful tips on how to eat the crawfish.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.