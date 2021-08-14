LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a night to get to know the men and women who protect and serve your community.

Crowds gathered in Columbus to partake in national night out on crime hosted by the Columbus Police Department and Lowndes County EMA.

Folks can met with officers, deputies, and other agencies.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says some citizens also had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

” We know the numbers are going up and we know that people are concerned and we want to alleviate some of the fear and encourage people to get the vaccination. We want to protect the citizens against this virus as well as crime. So it was a good idea to bring the people together to bring the community together and develop some community partnerships as well as providing service for our community,” said Chief Shelton

There was food, games and activities for everyone to enjoy.