Columbus Police Department roof leaking into municipal complex

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is looking to fill some gaps on the force and on the roof.

Leaks have been happening for a while in the municipal complex.

Garbage cans are sometimes used to catch all of the rainwater.

Leaks are also reported at the complex that houses the Columbus police crime lab and other city offices.

The city’s engineer, Kevin Stafford, told WCBI there are several options on the table to make the repairs.

A patchwork of repairs will cost about in the $10,000 t0 $20,000 range.

Stafford believes a complete replacement will be about $600,000.

The city council could make a decision at its meeting on Tuesday.