Columbus Police focusing on lasting solutions to gang-related crime, like improved education and youth outreach

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the goals of Columbus’s newly created Concerned Citizens Crime Prevention Task Force is to address the continued problem of gang-related crime in the city.

For Columbus Police, the issue of gang-related crime is nothing new.

- Advertisement -

“We are aware that there are gangs in Columbus and we’ve been responding to that for years now,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton. “This is not a new phenomenon.”

Chief Shelton says his officers remain vigilant in regard to illegal gang-related activity.

“When we identify people of that nature, then we got a file that we put them in and we monitor their activity,” he explained.

When it comes to the gangs themselves, Chief Shelton says officers focus on investigating the crimes first before looking at possible connections to any various groups.

“When you talk about criminal activity, that’s a wide range of things depending on the agenda of the particular club or social club,” he said.

And while the police chief believes Columbus’s gang issues are just like any other city’s, he hopes their solution can standout.

The new Concerned Citizens Crime Prevention Task Force features several committees that are designed to help people find alternatives to getting involved with a gang.

One committee deals with employment.

“We’re trying to find jobs for people that have had a criminal past and to get them to work,” Chief Shelton said.

One committee deals with education.

“We have an educational piece, we have an educational committee, where we’re helping those that that don’t have a GED,” he said.

Another committee deals with youth activities.

“This committee is working on finding sports activities and other activities to get these people off the street,” the chief said.

The police department also continues to emphasize community policing and officers are working with youth organizations to identify children who are most at-risk.

“We’re working with the Boys and Girls Club, we’re working with other youth organizations in identifying children that might be susceptible to more peer pressure than others and we’re trying to find a reasonable alternative for them,” Chief Shelton said.