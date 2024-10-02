Columbus Police go out for a night out in praise and worship

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A national night out event was held at the Columbus Police Department on October 1.

It was a night of praise and worship for citizens of Columbus.

Faith leader prayed for the safety of our city.

The family-friendly event was free and featured live music and entertainment, free food, safety and health recourses, and more.

Hundreds of people came out. Some got a chance to dunk community leaders in the dunk tank including Chief Daughtry and Councilman Steven Jones.

A big part was some members of the community could meet with community leaders, first responders, and religious leaders.