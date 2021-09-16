Columbus police have released surveillance video they hope will lead to the arrest of a shooter

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have released surveillance video they hope will lead to the arrest of a shooter.

This is an update to a story we first brought you Wednesday night on WCBI News.

In this surveillance video, you can see a gray Hyundai crash into a truck parked in the Marvin’s parking lot on Wednesday evening.

A man in a white shirt and dark pants will come out from around a tractor-trailer to meet a man wearing all black clothing.

They swap places and eventually drive away.

Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI the shooting actually happened in the east Columbus McDonald’s parking lot.

Both men in this video were armed.

Shelton says officers are also looking for an older model white Ford Explorer with an Oktibbeha County license plate.

He believes that SUV was also involved in the shooting.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 app.